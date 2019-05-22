Services
Aycock at Tradition
12571 S.W. Tradition Pkwy
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
(772) 618-2336
Sarah E. "Sally" Scott

Port St. Lucie, FL

Sarah "Sally" Scott, 92, daughter of David Uriah and Matilda Brown, wife of Rev. Clinton "Harry" Scott (retired) went home to be with the Lord on May 16, 2019 at home in Port St. Lucie, Florida. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister and friend.

Sally leaves behind her husband of sixty-four years, two sisters, eight children, twelve grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, a brother and a sister.

Homegoing services will be held on Friday, May 25, 2019 at Resurrection Family Life Center starting at 10:00AM in Fort Pierce with a graveside celebration to immediately follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Fort Pierce. Please sign her online guestbook at www.aycocktradition.com
Published in the TC Palm on May 22, 2019
