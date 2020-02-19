Services
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2325
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Frances (Sally) Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Frances (Sally) Smith Obituary
Sarah Frances (Sally) Smith, 101, died February 15, 2020 at VNA Hospice in Vero Beach, Florida.

Born May 18, 1918, Mrs. Smith is a World War II veteran, having served her Country as a Wave. She grew up in Hinton, West Virginia, the daughter of late Nellie and James W. Wallace. She met her late husband Warren (Smitty) Smith when she enlisted. They were married in 1945 and enjoyed 65 years together. They had one daughter Sharon and two grandchildren, Tonya and Tami, who preceded them in death.

Sally and Smitty loved traveling and travelled to many places in the world together. She loved to entertain and was a gourmet cook and seamstress.

She was preceded in death by a brother, James Wallace, a sister Mary Grace Benning, and a nephew Tim Fredeking. Survivors include two nieces Mary Margaret (Peggy) Perkins (Eddie), Patricia Ann (Patty) Farley (Ronnie), nephew Gary Wallace (Allison), and a special grandnephew Tyler Fredeking.

The family wishes to thank Indian River Estates and VNA (Hospice House) for their excellent care and compassion.

Family and friends may sign a guestbook online at strunkfuneralhome.com. Services will be held at a later date at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -