Sarah Frances (Sally) Smith, 101, died February 15, 2020 at VNA Hospice in Vero Beach, Florida.
Born May 18, 1918, Mrs. Smith is a World War II veteran, having served her Country as a Wave. She grew up in Hinton, West Virginia, the daughter of late Nellie and James W. Wallace. She met her late husband Warren (Smitty) Smith when she enlisted. They were married in 1945 and enjoyed 65 years together. They had one daughter Sharon and two grandchildren, Tonya and Tami, who preceded them in death.
Sally and Smitty loved traveling and travelled to many places in the world together. She loved to entertain and was a gourmet cook and seamstress.
She was preceded in death by a brother, James Wallace, a sister Mary Grace Benning, and a nephew Tim Fredeking. Survivors include two nieces Mary Margaret (Peggy) Perkins (Eddie), Patricia Ann (Patty) Farley (Ronnie), nephew Gary Wallace (Allison), and a special grandnephew Tyler Fredeking.
The family wishes to thank Indian River Estates and VNA (Hospice House) for their excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends may sign a guestbook online at strunkfuneralhome.com. Services will be held at a later date at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020