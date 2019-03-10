|
|
Sarah M. Skinner
Fort Pierce, FL
Sarah "Pat" Skinner, 85, died March 2, 2019 in Fort Pierce, Florida.
Sarah was born in Winder, Georgia and resided in Fort Pierce, Florida.
She was an active member of the Westside Baptist Church, Fort Pierce and member of the Elks Club #1520, Fort Pierce.
Survivors include her daughter, Nancy Jacobs; son, M. Dwain Skinner, Jr.; 4 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Marvin Skinner, Sr. and 2nd husband, William Grissom.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Treasure Coast Hospice, 5000 Dunn Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34981 www.treasurehealth.org or to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Services: An inurnment will take place on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Anyone in attendance is welcome to speak. A Celebration of Life will follow at 3:00 PM at the old home place, 10707 Okeechobee Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34945. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 10, 2019