Saverio Joseph Panzarino
1930 - 2020
Saverio Joseph Panzarino, MD

Mount Pleasant, SC - Saverio Joseph Panzarino, MD, 89, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of Suzanne Laico Panzarino, entered into eternal rest Friday, July 3, 2020. His private funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel. Entombment will follow at Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens.

Dr. Panzarino, son of Joseph Panzarino and Pasqua Panzarino nie Binetti, was born in East Orange, NJ, on November 29, 1930. Dr. Panzarino attended the local elementary schools. He graduated from Columbia College NYC in 1952 and continued his education at the Medical School of Rome Italy. Returning to the United States, the doctor did a one year internship at St. Vincent's Hospital, NYC followed by a four year residency in general surgery at the Manhattan V.A.

In 1962 he won the Bowens-Brook Fellowship for foreign study and fulfilled that Fellowship at the Hospital for Sick Children Great Ormond St. London studying Pediatric Surgery. In 1964 he opened his office in Short Hills, NJ with surgical privileges at Overlook Hospital, Summit NJ and St Barnabas Hospital, Livingston NJ. He set up outpatient surgery at Overlook in the mid 1960s.

Saverio was a lifelong resident of New Jersey and retired winter resident of Vero Beach, Florida. In 2019 Dr. and Mrs. Panzarino moved to South Carolina to be near their family. The doctor is survived by his wife, the former Suzanne Laico; his daughter Laura Gregoire, son-in-law Kevin Gregoire, and two grandchildren Aidan and Kaitlin, as well as two of his sisters Olympia Preziosi and Francis Gray. A private memorial will be celebrated at J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home, Mount Pleasant, SC.

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to Columbia University-Gift Systems, PO Box 1523, New York, NY 10008. (giftsys@columbia.edu) or Children's Specialized Hospital Foundation, 150 New Providence Road, Mountainside, NJ, 07092. (foundation@childrens-specialized.org)

A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.




Published in TC Palm from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Funeral service
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 7, 2020
Suzanne my sincere condolences to you, Laura and your family. I have many fond memories of working for thirteen years for Dr. Panzarino. He was best! Rolanda
Rolanda Parkin
Friend
July 6, 2020
Sav, the only world problem we didn't solve was world hunger. Given a little more time and I'm sure we would have done that too.
Your friend,
Ron
Ronald Yoder
Friend
