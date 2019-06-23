Scott Alan Walker



Fort Pierce - On June 19, 2019, Scott Alan Walker, our son, brother, father, uncle, cousin, and nephew, our fixer and our friend died unexpectedly at age 37. Scott died sailing, doing something he loved with two of his favorite people.



Scott is survived by many friends and a large family who love him. His immediate surviving family members are parents Ken and Diana Walker of Ft. Pierce, FL, his sisters, Jaima Walker Finn and Tara Walker, and his daughter, Kyleigh Walker.



Scott was born on November 8, 1981 in Winter Park, FL and grew up in Ft. Pierce. He graduated from UCF with a degree in Business and started his own home customization business based in Orlando. He was a skilled craftsman, working primarily in central and south FL but sometimes traveling as far as Belize. His daughter Kyleigh was his greatest work and reason for being. He told corny jokes, and he loved to golf. The ocean and sailing have brought him peace since before he could walk.



A funeral is scheduled for Wed. June 26th at 4:00 PM at Haisley Funeral Home in Ft. Pierce with a reception to follow at 2nd Street Bistro. All who knew and loved Scott are welcome to attend and celebrate his life with us. In lieu of flowers, please share your memories and make donations for his daughter, Kyleigh.