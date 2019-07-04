|
Scott M. Perry
Port Saint Lucie - Scott Mitchell Perry, 68 passed away peacefully at his home in Port St. Lucie, FL on Tuesday evening June 25th, 2019.
He is survived by his two sons Jonathan and Jason, his two fur grandchildren Togo & Giglio, cousins Richie and Debbie. His children of the Guardian ad Litem program of South Florida, as well as many close friends and extended family.
Born in NY, New York and raised in New Rochelle, NY. Scott was the son of Julius and Shirley Perry. Scott and his wife Carol were longtime residents of Livingston, NJ. Scott had a fulfilling life as a proud and loving father, caring and dedicated husband to his late wife Carol, and a friend to all he encountered. Scott was a passionate Guardian ad Litem volunteer acting as an advocate for many neglected and abused children. Furthermore, Scott enjoyed spending time with his friends, reading mystery novels, riding his motorcycle, watching old films & football games. Scott was a dog lover and truly enjoyed his days with his late dog Domino. Scott will be greatly missed by everyone he knew, last respects can be paid on Friday July 5th, 2019 at 1pm at the Forest Hills Palm City Chapel & Memorial Park, Palm City FL with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in tribute to our father to the Voices for Children/Guardian ad Litem https://voicesforchildrenotc.org/donate/ or Lymphoma Research Foundation http://support.lymphoma.org/goto/scottperry
Published in the TC Palm on July 4, 2019