Services
Forest Hills Funeral Home
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
(772) 287-8484
Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Forest Hills Funeral Home
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Perry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott M. Perry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott M. Perry Obituary
Scott M. Perry

Port Saint Lucie - Scott Mitchell Perry, 68 passed away peacefully at his home in Port St. Lucie, FL on Tuesday evening June 25th, 2019.

He is survived by his two sons Jonathan and Jason, his two fur grandchildren Togo & Giglio, cousins Richie and Debbie. His children of the Guardian ad Litem program of South Florida, as well as many close friends and extended family.

Born in NY, New York and raised in New Rochelle, NY. Scott was the son of Julius and Shirley Perry. Scott and his wife Carol were longtime residents of Livingston, NJ. Scott had a fulfilling life as a proud and loving father, caring and dedicated husband to his late wife Carol, and a friend to all he encountered. Scott was a passionate Guardian ad Litem volunteer acting as an advocate for many neglected and abused children. Furthermore, Scott enjoyed spending time with his friends, reading mystery novels, riding his motorcycle, watching old films & football games. Scott was a dog lover and truly enjoyed his days with his late dog Domino. Scott will be greatly missed by everyone he knew, last respects can be paid on Friday July 5th, 2019 at 1pm at the Forest Hills Palm City Chapel & Memorial Park, Palm City FL with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in tribute to our father to the Voices for Children/Guardian ad Litem https://voicesforchildrenotc.org/donate/ or Lymphoma Research Foundation http://support.lymphoma.org/goto/scottperry

www.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com
Published in the TC Palm on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now