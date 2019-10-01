Services
Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home
1655 27th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 778-3233
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
The Community Church of Vero Beach
1901 23rd St
Vero Beach, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Neumann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Robert Neumann


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott Robert Neumann Obituary
Scott Robert Neumann

Vero Beach - Martin County Hazmat Firefighter Paramedic, Scott Neumann, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 after returning home from his Station 16 shift.

He was born February 3, 1967 to Roger Curtiss Neumann and Janice Marie Powers in West Palm, FL.

Scott proudly served this community for almost two decades; his life and selfless service are woven into the very fabric of the department and our community.

Survivors include wife, Stephanie; children, Connor, Hayley, and Alicia; three sisters, Tammy Cortez, Robin Cortez, and Dawn Neumann; four nephews, Jason Cortez, Bryan Cortez, Bradley Cortez, and Cory Cortez: two nieces, Brittney Soare and Danielle Smallwood; eight great-nephews; and five great-nieces.

A private Visitation of close friends and family will be held 10:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory.

A Funeral Service, with full honors, will be held 1:00 p.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019 at The Community Church of Vero Beach, 1901 23rd St, Vero Beach, FL 32960.

An online guestbook is available at

www.lowtherfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home
Download Now