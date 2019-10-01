|
Scott Robert Neumann
Vero Beach - Martin County Hazmat Firefighter Paramedic, Scott Neumann, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 after returning home from his Station 16 shift.
He was born February 3, 1967 to Roger Curtiss Neumann and Janice Marie Powers in West Palm, FL.
Scott proudly served this community for almost two decades; his life and selfless service are woven into the very fabric of the department and our community.
Survivors include wife, Stephanie; children, Connor, Hayley, and Alicia; three sisters, Tammy Cortez, Robin Cortez, and Dawn Neumann; four nephews, Jason Cortez, Bryan Cortez, Bradley Cortez, and Cory Cortez: two nieces, Brittney Soare and Danielle Smallwood; eight great-nephews; and five great-nieces.
A private Visitation of close friends and family will be held 10:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory.
A Funeral Service, with full honors, will be held 1:00 p.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019 at The Community Church of Vero Beach, 1901 23rd St, Vero Beach, FL 32960.
An online guestbook is available at
www.lowtherfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Oct. 1, 2019