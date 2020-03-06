|
|
Shad Mullins Slade
White City - SHAD MULLINS SLADE, 45, died unexpectedly February, 24, 2020 at his White City home. He was born in Jacksonville, Florida on July 30, 1974 and is survived by his son, Shad Mullins Slade II of Greenville, South Carolina; mother,
Corky Mullins Jeffries, grandmother, Edith Mullins, aunt, Sharman Mullins and cousin, Douglas "Dak" Knoll, all of Fort Pierce, Florida. He was predeceased by his father, Thomas H. Slade, Jr., stepfather, Michael Jeffries, grandfather, Douglas E. Mullins, and uncles, Donald E. Mullins and Chester E. Knoll.
He was resident of Fort Pierce since age 2, attended area schools, and graduated from Fort Pierce Westwood High School, Class of 1993. He studied at Indian River State College.
Shad began his career as a wild land firefighter with the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service near Elk City, Idaho. Sidelined by an injury, Shad trained to operate cranes and worked for his family crane company, Mullins Inc. for many years. He was employed by Mullins Enterprises of Fort Pierce as a Commercial Property Manager for the past 14 years.
A "Renaissance Man"-he was a highly skilled craftsman enjoying the challenge of complex construction projects; a talented artist; a lover of books and reading; a sportsman and an avid Miami Dolphin and UF Gator fan. He cherished and protected his family; but most of all, he loved his son, "Dub".
A private family service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Fort Pierce, Florida. A celebration of his life is planned for this summer at his beloved Idaho Red River Ranch. The family requests your prayers and privacy at the tragic loss of our adored Shad. We will miss and love him all the days of our lives.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Aycock Funeral Home, Fort Pierce, www.aycock-hillcrest.com
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020