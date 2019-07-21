|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Sharlene Gilmore Williams
July 1, 1966 - July 21, 2014
Sharlene, five years ago, you left us
and moved on into a better place.
We miss your smile, and your laughter,
and your beautiful face.
You will forever be in our hearts and in our memories.
I don't think a day has gone by,
that we have not thought of you.
But in the meantime your big brother
Thomas has come to join you.
We love you always, Tiny.
Mom, your little brother, Eddie,
and your little sister, Kenya,
Zacariah and Rajach.
Your family and friends.
Published in the TC Palm on July 21, 2019