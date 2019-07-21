Resources
Sharlene Gilmore Williams

Sharlene Gilmore Williams In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

Sharlene Gilmore Williams

July 1, 1966 - July 21, 2014

Sharlene, five years ago, you left us

and moved on into a better place.

We miss your smile, and your laughter,

and your beautiful face.

You will forever be in our hearts and in our memories.

I don't think a day has gone by,

that we have not thought of you.

But in the meantime your big brother

Thomas has come to join you.

We love you always, Tiny.

Mom, your little brother, Eddie,

and your little sister, Kenya,

Zacariah and Rajach.

Your family and friends.
Published in the TC Palm on July 21, 2019
