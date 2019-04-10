|
|
Sharman Janine Parks Moore
Vero Beach, FL
Sharman Janine Parks Moore, the former publisher of The Interior Journal newspaper in Stanford, KY, died Monday at her home in Vero Beach. She was 68.
Born Oct. 6, 1950 in Sewickley, PA, to the late Charles W. and Jeanne Showalter Parks, Moore grew up in Ashland, KY, graduating from Paul G. Blazer High School in 1968. She held a bachelors degree from the University of Kentucky and a masters from Western Kentucky University.
After teaching high school for two years in Chicago, Moore entered the business world as a meeting planner at the Emergency Department Nurses Association. She served for a time as executive director of the professional organization before her children were born.
Moore and her husband of 47 years, Thomas, purchased The Interior Journal in 1984 and they set out to revive the then 124-year-old weekly newspaper. Sharman ran the advertising sales effort while Tom took care of the editorial side. While in Stanford, Moore was involved in efforts to improve the school system, serving as the Lincoln County representative on U.S. Rep. Harold Rogers' Forward in the Fifth organization and on the Lincoln County High School site-based governing council. She also served on the boards of the Salvation Army in Danville and Stanford's Main Street program. She was a member of Stanford Christian Church.
The Moores' business partnership in Stanford continued for 20 years until they sold the newspaper in 2004 and retired to Vero Beach. Their friendship and romance, which began in eighth grade, continued for 56 years.
In Vero Beach, Sharman held a part-time position in public relations and marketing for Magic Carpet Ride, a charter bus company, and was active in tennis and golf at Grand Harbor Golf and Beach Club. She attended The Community Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Truman P. Moore of Louisville and Holden F. Moore and his wife, Diana Link Moore, of Cincinnati; three sisters, Rhonda Fannin, Kim Weismann (Art) and Michelle Sechen, all of Vero Beach; and two granddaughters, Sailor and Quinn Moore of Cincinnati.
At her request, no formal services will be held. A private, family memorial will be scheduled.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Salvation Army.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 10, 2019