Sharon Elaine Bond



St. Marys - Ms. Sharon Elaine Bond, age 62, passed away on July 16th, 2020 at her home in St. Marys, Ga.



Ms. Bond was born on April 7th, 1958 to the late Grady and Lola Tyre.



Her family would like to remember Sharon as a beautiful and loving soul. Her contagious laugh is known and loved by all. She adored her family and was loved back by them more than she could ever have known. She will be loved and missed by anyone who ever had the opportunity to know her.



Ms. Bond is survived by her children, Adam (Alicia) Bond, of San Diego, Ca., Aubrie Bond, of Tampa, Fl., and Jeff Bond, of Pensacola, Fl.; her grandchildren, Lainey Dyches, Evan Dyches, and Marlin Bond; and her siblings, Donald Tyre, Mitchell Tyre, and Anita Schaul.



Besides her parents, Ms. Bond was also preceded in passing by her beloved husband, Bradley Bond.



A Celebration of Ms. Bond's life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, July 25th, 2020 at Coastal Camden Funeral Home in Kingsland, Ga.



Coastal Camden Funeral Home in Kingsland, Ga. is entrusted with Ms. Bond's arrangements.









