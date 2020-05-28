Sheila Howell Fowler
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sheila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sheila Howell Fowler

St. Lucie County - She was born on February 17, 1923 in Hannibal, NY to Raymond and Mildred Howell. She passed away in Vero Beach on May 26, 2020. She was Valedictorian of her high school class, and married her high school sweetheart, Carl Easter Fowler, just before he went to service in Europe, during World War ll. The family moved to Fort Pierce permanently in 1959 and she worked for many years as payroll clerk at Treesweet, a local orange juice plant. ln retirement, she did volunteering at the St. Lucie County Library. She also read newspapers on the lndian River State College radio, as a service for the visually impaired. She was a 100 gallon blood bank donor. She was of the Presbyterian faith. Survived by two sons, James A. (Carol) and David M. Fowler. Three grandsons, Andrew (Yuko), Brian (Stephanie) and Jeremy (Melissa), all Fowlers. Great-grandchildren, Faith, Kyle, Lucas, Niko and Allison; all Fowlers. She loved her family and chocolate! A private family service at a later date is planned. Memorial contributions may be made to VNA & Hospice Foundation. Arrangements are under the direction of Millennium Cremation Service, Vero Beach. Condolences may be shared online at www.millenniumcremationservice.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved