Sheila Howell Fowler
St. Lucie County - She was born on February 17, 1923 in Hannibal, NY to Raymond and Mildred Howell. She passed away in Vero Beach on May 26, 2020. She was Valedictorian of her high school class, and married her high school sweetheart, Carl Easter Fowler, just before he went to service in Europe, during World War ll. The family moved to Fort Pierce permanently in 1959 and she worked for many years as payroll clerk at Treesweet, a local orange juice plant. ln retirement, she did volunteering at the St. Lucie County Library. She also read newspapers on the lndian River State College radio, as a service for the visually impaired. She was a 100 gallon blood bank donor. She was of the Presbyterian faith. Survived by two sons, James A. (Carol) and David M. Fowler. Three grandsons, Andrew (Yuko), Brian (Stephanie) and Jeremy (Melissa), all Fowlers. Great-grandchildren, Faith, Kyle, Lucas, Niko and Allison; all Fowlers. She loved her family and chocolate! A private family service at a later date is planned. Memorial contributions may be made to VNA & Hospice Foundation. Arrangements are under the direction of Millennium Cremation Service, Vero Beach. Condolences may be shared online at www.millenniumcremationservice.com.
St. Lucie County - She was born on February 17, 1923 in Hannibal, NY to Raymond and Mildred Howell. She passed away in Vero Beach on May 26, 2020. She was Valedictorian of her high school class, and married her high school sweetheart, Carl Easter Fowler, just before he went to service in Europe, during World War ll. The family moved to Fort Pierce permanently in 1959 and she worked for many years as payroll clerk at Treesweet, a local orange juice plant. ln retirement, she did volunteering at the St. Lucie County Library. She also read newspapers on the lndian River State College radio, as a service for the visually impaired. She was a 100 gallon blood bank donor. She was of the Presbyterian faith. Survived by two sons, James A. (Carol) and David M. Fowler. Three grandsons, Andrew (Yuko), Brian (Stephanie) and Jeremy (Melissa), all Fowlers. Great-grandchildren, Faith, Kyle, Lucas, Niko and Allison; all Fowlers. She loved her family and chocolate! A private family service at a later date is planned. Memorial contributions may be made to VNA & Hospice Foundation. Arrangements are under the direction of Millennium Cremation Service, Vero Beach. Condolences may be shared online at www.millenniumcremationservice.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from May 28 to May 31, 2020.