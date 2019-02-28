|
|
Sheila Meese
Stuart, FL
STUART, Fla./BATH - Sheila Meese, 71, of Stuart, Fla., formerly of Bath, N.Y. passed away Sunday (Feb. 24, 2019), at Treasure Coast Hospice in Stuart, after a two-and-a-half-year battle with ovarian cancer.
Sheila was born in Bath, N.Y. to Robert and Agnes (Lyke) Decker. She was a graduate of Bath (Haverling) High School and attended Corning Community College.
Sheila enjoyed a career in advertising, sales, and fund raising, with the Bath Pennysaver, Southern Tier Shopper, ARC of Steuben, and ProAction of Steuben and Yates.
Sheila was referred to by her children as "the best Mom ever." She was the proud Nana of her grand kids and grand dogs.
Sheila is survived by her husband of 50 years, Paul, of Stuart, Fla.; son Eric (Lindsie) Meese of Hornell, N.Y.; daughter, Tara (Ivan) Bureau of Beverly Hills, Calif.; sister, Connie Frankel of Bath, N.Y.; and grandchildren, Kennedy and Porter Meese.
The Avoca Funeral Home, 22 N. Main St., Avoca, N.Y. is honored to serve the family of Sheila Meese.
Sheila requested that there be no services. There will be a gathering of family and friends in June, 2019, at Valley View Cemetery, 8500 Jacobs Ladder Road, Avoca, N.Y.
Memorial contributions may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice, 1000 SE Ruhnke Street, Stuart, Fla., 34994.
Online condolences or remembrances of Sheila are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 28, 2019