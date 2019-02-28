Services
Avoca Funeral Home
22 N Main St
Avoca, NY 14809
(607) 566-2300
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Meese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Meese


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sheila Meese Obituary
Sheila Meese

Stuart, FL

STUART, Fla./BATH - Sheila Meese, 71, of Stuart, Fla., formerly of Bath, N.Y. passed away Sunday (Feb. 24, 2019), at Treasure Coast Hospice in Stuart, after a two-and-a-half-year battle with ovarian cancer.

Sheila was born in Bath, N.Y. to Robert and Agnes (Lyke) Decker. She was a graduate of Bath (Haverling) High School and attended Corning Community College.

Sheila enjoyed a career in advertising, sales, and fund raising, with the Bath Pennysaver, Southern Tier Shopper, ARC of Steuben, and ProAction of Steuben and Yates.

Sheila was referred to by her children as "the best Mom ever." She was the proud Nana of her grand kids and grand dogs.

Sheila is survived by her husband of 50 years, Paul, of Stuart, Fla.; son Eric (Lindsie) Meese of Hornell, N.Y.; daughter, Tara (Ivan) Bureau of Beverly Hills, Calif.; sister, Connie Frankel of Bath, N.Y.; and grandchildren, Kennedy and Porter Meese.

The Avoca Funeral Home, 22 N. Main St., Avoca, N.Y. is honored to serve the family of Sheila Meese.

Sheila requested that there be no services. There will be a gathering of family and friends in June, 2019, at Valley View Cemetery, 8500 Jacobs Ladder Road, Avoca, N.Y.

Memorial contributions may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice, 1000 SE Ruhnke Street, Stuart, Fla., 34994.

Online condolences or remembrances of Sheila are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now