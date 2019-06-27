|
Shelia Purvis McPherson
Fort Pierce - Shelia Purvis McPherson, 85, long-time resident of Fort Pierce, FL passed away June 13, 2019.
Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends that Shelia had touched someway throughout her life.
She was predeceased in 2018 by her loving husband of 58 years, Billy.
Shelia was born March 21, 1934, in Eustis, FL. She relocated to Fort Pierce, FL after meeting love of her life William "Billy" McPherson. The two eventually were married on April 23rd 1960 and began a family.
Shelia was a devoted wife and loving mother, as well as a hard worker. She worked as an operator for Bellsouth for many years before retiring.
Shelia is survived by her son, Troy McPherson and daughters Terry and Patty McPherson, her brother Hank Purvis as well as several grandchildren and their spouses, and 5 great grandchildren.
She will be always remembered as a loving mother, caretaker and grandmother and whose greatest passion was helping others.
Service will be held at Palm Vista Church July 13th 2019 at 11am 700 South 33rd St. Fort Pierce, FL 34947.
Published in the TC Palm on June 27, 2019