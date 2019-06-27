Services
Church of God Palm Vista
700 S 33rd St
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
Resources
More Obituaries for Shelia McPherson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shelia Purvis McPherson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shelia Purvis McPherson Obituary
Shelia Purvis McPherson

Fort Pierce - Shelia Purvis McPherson, 85, long-time resident of Fort Pierce, FL passed away June 13, 2019.

Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends that Shelia had touched someway throughout her life.

She was predeceased in 2018 by her loving husband of 58 years, Billy.

Shelia was born March 21, 1934, in Eustis, FL. She relocated to Fort Pierce, FL after meeting love of her life William "Billy" McPherson. The two eventually were married on April 23rd 1960 and began a family.

Shelia was a devoted wife and loving mother, as well as a hard worker. She worked as an operator for Bellsouth for many years before retiring.

Shelia is survived by her son, Troy McPherson and daughters Terry and Patty McPherson, her brother Hank Purvis as well as several grandchildren and their spouses, and 5 great grandchildren.

She will be always remembered as a loving mother, caretaker and grandmother and whose greatest passion was helping others.

Service will be held at Palm Vista Church July 13th 2019 at 11am 700 South 33rd St. Fort Pierce, FL 34947.
Published in the TC Palm on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.