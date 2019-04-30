|
|
Shelly Mehlman
Vero Beacy, FL
It is with great sadness that my family and I invite you to join us in celebrating the life of Shelly Mehlman. She passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at her home. The celebration will be held at the Vero Beach Veterans, 2500 15th Avenue, on Friday, May 3rd from 5-7pm.
For all that knew her, knew her as a very hard worker, volunteer in her community, kindhearted, energetic, an excellent cook, a bit sarcastic, the life of the party, and a genuinely devoted and loving mother to me Shawn (Queenie).
We look forward to meeting you.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach. An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 30, 2019