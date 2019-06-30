|
Sherman Sheridan Smith
Vero Beach - Sherman Sheridan Smith, age 89, of Vero Beach, FL and formerly of Knoxville, TN passed away on June 19, 2019, in Vero Beach, FL. He was the son of the late Sherman and Hazel Smith of Xenia, OH. Sherman was a long time member of Central Baptist Church of Bearden and most recently a member of First Baptist Church of Vero Beach. He was a graduate of Ohio State University and retired from GTE after a successful business career. Sherman was an Army combat veteran of the Korean War, receiving a Purple Heart among many other awards. He was a member of F & AM Xenia Lodge #49, Scotish Rite, and Kerbela Temple Shrine. Sherman was also preceded in death by his step-sons, David Brearley and Todd Overton. He is survived by his loving wife, Dr. Betsy Smith; devoted daughter and husband, Shari and Gregg Goodwin; step-daughter, Patty Lehr; step-daughter and husband, Terri and Brent Walters, and grandchildren, Jeffery, Timothy, Kevin and Jennifer Goodwin, Bradley Rose, and Zachary Overton, he is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Marcelo, Ellie and Jowell. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Alzheimer & Parkinson Association of Indian River County, Inc. 2300 5th Ave # 150, Vero Beach, FL 32960. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 6, 2019, from 11 AM to 12 PM at Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home, 1950 20th Street, Vero Beach, FL. A Celebration of Life will follow at 12 PM. Online condolences may be shared at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com.
Published in the TC Palm on June 30, 2019