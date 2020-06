Or Copy this URL to Share

Mr. Sherman Thomas



Mr. Sherman Thomas passed away June 21, 2020, age 85. A public visitation will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Stone Brothers Funeral Home Chapel from 3 - 5 p.m.









