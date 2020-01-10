|
Sherri Cynthia Stalls
Vero Beach - Sherri Cynthia Stalls, 46, of Vero Beach Florida, passed away peacefully early Monday, January 6, 2020. Sherri was born on June 24th, 1973 in Vero Beach, Fl.. She was a beloved daughter of Joseph E. Stalls and Merrijean Guhse Stalls.
Sherri was a truly loving and compassionate person who was always concerned with the well being of others. Sherri's loving bond and friendship with her mother was like no other. Her kindness and loving presence was felt in every room she entered. She was a lover of history, music, sports and stubborn bulldogs. Growing up Sherri was a force to be reckoned with on the tennis court.
Sherri graduated Saint Edwards High School, 1992, and later went on to earn a Bachelors in Geography from Florida State University, 1999. Until her untimely passing Monday, Sherri was an owner/operator of Backus Land Management LLC, a commercial property management company.
Sherri was a beloved sister and friend to her three siblings, Fred, Josh and Alli Stalls. She was adored and cherished by her eight nephews and nieces and a stubborn bulldog, Douglass, Spencer, Matthew, Brock, Hayden, Hudson, Derrick, Zelda and of course Peaches.
She will be deeply missed but never forgotten by all who knew and loved her.
A celebration of Sherri's life will be held at 2:30PM on Wednesday, January 15,2020 at Community Church ,1901 23rd Ave, Vero Beach. A Reception will follow at Pelican Plaza Courtyard / Vinz ,4885 A1A, Vero Beach Fl 32963 until 6PM.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Sherri's memory to: Halo of Indian River County- 772-589-7297 or The Archie Carr National Wildlife Refuge- 321-723-3556.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach.
