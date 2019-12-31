|
|
Sherry Anne Reed
Fort Pierce - After a brief battle with cancer, Sherry Anne Reed passed away gracefully and peacefully, December 16, 2019; she was 60 years old. She had just been diagnosed with cancer 1 1/2 months before and had started chemo/immuno therapy. She fought a hard losing battle and gratefully did not have to suffer long. Prior to the diagnosis she was playing racket ball, tennis, kayaking, biking, hiking, scuba diving, swimming, boating, and anything and everything outdoors.
Sherry will be greatly missed by her close family and numerous friends far and wide: John Reed (husband), Judith and Donald Petry (parents), Chris and Becky Petry (brother and sister-in-law) and their daughters (Molly and Katy), Alicia and David Wallman (John's daughter and son-in-law) and their children (Lauren, Robyn, and Sean), Jim and Sabine Reed (brother of John and sister-in-law), Stanley (Rusty) Reed (brother of John), and David and Chris Phillips (Sherry's uncle and aunt). Sherry was born February 2, 1959 and grew up in Bourne, Cape Cod, Massachusetts. She graduated college with a Bachelor of Science degree from Wheaton College, Massachusetts, studying marine science which was to be her dream career.
She landed her first marine science job at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C., assisting with curating the octopus and mollusk collections. In 1983 Sherry was hired as a Research Assistant to help with the Visiting Scientist Program at the Smithsonian Marine Station in Fort Pierce, Florida (SMSFP). She headed field operations and served as Diving Officer for the Smithsonian Marine Station until her promotion to Station Manager in 2015. Sherry is known to many people for her work with countless scientists who conducted research at SMSFP over her 36-year career at the Smithsonian. She was a dedicated professional, always providing the best field and laboratory research support possible. As SMSFP Dive Officer, she worked for many years on the Smithsonian Diving Control Board and supervised hundreds if not thousands of scientific research dives throughout Florida, Belize and the Caribbean. Sherry was a member of a number of professional organizations. She served on the Board of Directors of both the American Academy of Underwater Sciences and the International Women Divers Hall of Fame (WDHOF), the latter of which she was inducted into in 2002. She has been described by her friends and coworkers as "the sweetest and most hard-working woman" and the "heart of the Smithsonian Marine Station." She will be greatly missed.
The family requests that donations to honor Sherry's memory and legacy may be made to continue the WDHOF "Sherry Reed Undergraduate Marine Conservation/Marine Biology Scholarship". Her full obituary can be found at: https://www.yatesfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Sherry-Reed-3/#!/Obituary
Published in the TC Palm from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020