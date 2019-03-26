|
Shirle Ann Buttles
Stuart, FL
Shirle Ann Buttles, 82, passed away on March 22, 2019, peacefully at her home. Shirle was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on April 13, 1936. She married Anson James Buttles, MD (Jim) in 1963 and they lived in Milwaukee until their move to Stuart, Florida in 1974 to start Jim's medical practice. Raising three children was Shirle's full-time job. Shirle was a faithful member of several churches in Stuart where she served in music ministry, singing in the choir, ensemble groups, and music administration. She is survived by her husband, Jim, of 55 years; 3 children; Jeanie (George) Holzmacher, Elizabeth (Betsy) Buttles, and Joel Buttles; 3 granddaughters; Kayla (Danny) Flores De Valgaz, Taylor Townsend, and Emma (Sam) Oliver; 2 step-grandsons; Austin Holzmacher and Nathan Holzmacher; 2 great-grandsons; Elijah and Isaac Flores De Valgaz; Her sister, Jean (Wendell) Markiewicz; her sister-in-law, Leslie Buttles; her nephews Joe (Betty) Markiewicz, DC, John (Pam) Markiewicz, Jon (Lindsey) Buttles and Mark (Heidi) Buttles. Shirle was predeceased by her parents Albert and Marie Schrieber; her brother-in-law, Tom Buttles, and her step-grandson, Jack Holzmacher. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 6:00 pm- 8 pm with a 7:15 pm service at Seawinds Funeral Home, 950 SE Monterey Road, Stuart, Florida 34994. Please visit her online at www.treasurecoastseawinds.com
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 26, 2019