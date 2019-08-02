|
|
Shirley J. Cardenas
Stuart - Shirley J. Cardenas, 95, of Stuart, Florida, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 surrounded by her loving family . She was born in Wedena, MN and raised in Chicago, IL. Shirley married Alex B. Cardenas and spent 65 years making a life together. They have been residents of Stuart, FL for 48 years, coming from Chicago, IL. Shirley was predeceased by her son Alex V. Cardenas and sister Marjorie Bonfardeci. She is survived by her husband Alex B. Cardenas of Stuart, FL; daughter: Marjorie Cardenas (Grant Samuels) of Stuart, FL; grandchildren: Charles Gay of Brooksville, FL; Alexis Gay of Orlando, Fl; Alex M. Cardenas of Albuquerque, NM and Aaron R. Cardenas of Atlanta, GA. A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at All County Funeral Home - Stuart, 1010 NW Federal Highway, Stuart, FL.
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 2, 2019