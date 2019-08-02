Services
All County Funeral Home & Crematory
1010 Northwest Federal Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 692-4055
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
All County Funeral Home & Crematory
1010 Northwest Federal Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Cardenas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley J. Cardenas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley J. Cardenas Obituary
Shirley J. Cardenas

Stuart - Shirley J. Cardenas, 95, of Stuart, Florida, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 surrounded by her loving family . She was born in Wedena, MN and raised in Chicago, IL. Shirley married Alex B. Cardenas and spent 65 years making a life together. They have been residents of Stuart, FL for 48 years, coming from Chicago, IL. Shirley was predeceased by her son Alex V. Cardenas and sister Marjorie Bonfardeci. She is survived by her husband Alex B. Cardenas of Stuart, FL; daughter: Marjorie Cardenas (Grant Samuels) of Stuart, FL; grandchildren: Charles Gay of Brooksville, FL; Alexis Gay of Orlando, Fl; Alex M. Cardenas of Albuquerque, NM and Aaron R. Cardenas of Atlanta, GA. A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at All County Funeral Home - Stuart, 1010 NW Federal Highway, Stuart, FL.
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free Funeral Planning Guide Compliments of All County Funeral Home & Crematory
Request Now