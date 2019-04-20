|
|
Shirley Jane Cullere
Stuart, FL
Shirley Jane Cullere, 80, passed away quietly Wednesday, April 10th 2019 Treasure Coast Hospice, Stuart, Florida.
She was born in Little Ferry, NJ and she attended Leonia High School and short term business school, married had two children, four grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; John of NJ and wife Barbara with two children, Jason and Alyssa; a son, William (Bill) of Stuart and wife Ginger with two sons, Cole and Colin; and
a niece, Linda Smith of Port St. Lucie. Close relatives who preceded him in death were his older sister, Marie MacClatchie and her husband, Mac of Port St. Lucie and middle sister, June Canner of NJ.
She was an avid golfer and respected marksman, her favorite rifle being a Savage 308 lever action. She was also involved in the Treasure Coast Vintage Car Club and was one of seven originators, board member and treasurer for many years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and had volunteered in the office. She also was involved with Lanes Trim Shop owned by her son Bill and Larry's Auto Electric Shop for many years. She had a long time companion, Larry E. Ankrom of Stuart. She had a happy life here in Stuart with many friends and family. She also liked to travel. We will all surely miss her.
Rather than services, those who would like to pay respects, you are welcome to make donations to the , or CHOP - Children's Hospital of Pennsylvania.
www.treasurecoastseawinds.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019