Mrs. Shirley Jean Aultman
Palm City - Mrs. Shirley Jean Aultman, 84, of Palm City, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, after a short illness in Dobson, NC.
Shirley was the youngest of 7 children born to the late William and Edna Stargel on December 18, 1935, in Tennessee.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Charles E. Aultman, her son, Charles E Aultman Jr., and her 3 brothers and 3 sisters.
Shirley is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jeanne and William Martin. Grandson, Charles W. Aultman, 4 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Julia Angel, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Shirley had a very full life, having married Charlie when she was only 15 and he 18. They were successful business owners, having owned many businesses in Ohio, NC, VA and Florida over the years.
They enjoyed boating in the Bahamas and traveling the country in their bus. She was an avid animal lover and loved to read.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 1:00 - 2:30 PM at the Forest Hills Funeral Home with entombment in Forest Hills Memorial Park.ShirleyJean AultmanPalm Citywww.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020