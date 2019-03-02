Services
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2325
For more information about
Shirley Carter
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
4:00 PM
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley M. Carter


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley M. Carter Obituary
Shirley M. Carter

Age 94, of Vero Beach, FL, passed away on February 27, 2019. Visitation will be from 2-4 PM, Tuesday March 5th, 2019 at Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach. Services will begin at 4 PM in the funeral home chapel. Graveside services will be held in Fountainhead Memorial Park in Palm Bay.In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to The American Brain Tumor Association 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. Ste 550.

Chicago, IL 60631 in memory of Nancy M. Carter. A guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now