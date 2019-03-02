|
|
Shirley M. Carter
Age 94, of Vero Beach, FL, passed away on February 27, 2019. Visitation will be from 2-4 PM, Tuesday March 5th, 2019 at Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach. Services will begin at 4 PM in the funeral home chapel. Graveside services will be held in Fountainhead Memorial Park in Palm Bay.In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to The American Brain Tumor Association 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. Ste 550.
Chicago, IL 60631 in memory of Nancy M. Carter. A guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 2, 2019