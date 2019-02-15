Services
Shirley Mierow
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Living Lord Lutheran
2725 58th Av
Vero Beach, FL
On Sunday, February 10, 2019, Shirley Mae Mierow, loving grandmother and friend to many, went home to Heaven at the age of 87.

Shirley was born in Ladysmith, Wi on September 14, 1931 to Gertrude and Sherman Dunahee. She completed nursing school in 1950 and was a lifetime RN. Shirley was united in marriage with John R Mierow on August 2, 1953.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; son, John; daughter, Noreen and many family members. She is survived by her grand daughters, Krystina Mastrarrigo and Michaela Steinman; Daughter in law, Arlene; Sister in law, Sue and her family.

Services will be held at Living Lord Lutheran (2725 58th Av, Vero Beach, FL 32966) on Sunday February 17, 2019 at 11:30AM. Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Sebastian, FL. You may sign a guestbook on-line at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 15, 2019
