Services
Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
950 S.E. Monterey Road
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 287-1985
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrews Catholic Church
2100 SE Cove Road
Stuart, FL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Willoughby Golf Club
Resources
Stuart - Shirley Lee Szczepanik, 65, of Stuart, Florida, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at her home. Born in McKeesport, PA, she had been a resident of Stuart for 24 years coming from Weston, MA. A homemaker and mother, she was an avid golfer and was a member of the Willoughby Golf Club in Stuart. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Rick; daughter, Sabrina Szczepanik of Lexington, MA; son, Brian (Caitlin) Szczepanik of Elmsford, NY; grandson, Nick; brother, Earl Severing; and two sisters, Eileen Bauer and Deborah Cogley. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 8th at 11:00 am in St. Andrews Catholic Church, 2100 SE Cove Road, Stuart, with a Celebration of her Life following at 1:00 pm at the Willoughby Golf Club. Contributions as a Memorial may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Drive, Boston, MA 02215.

Published in the TC Palm on July 7, 2019
Download Now