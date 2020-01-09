|
Silvio William Donatucci, Sr.
Stuart - Silvio William Donatucci, Sr., age 80, of Stuart, FL, known as Sil to friends and family passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to parents Frank and Mary Donatucci.
Sil honorably served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1961. Shortly thereafter, he met his loving wife Mary. After retiring from the Budd Company, he and Mary moved to his final resting place of Stuart, Florida.
There are truly no words that could describe Sil. He was one of a kind and will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents and grandson little Gary West. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Mary Derganc, sister Sophia and Mark Pontarelli, daughter Mary and Gary West, three grandchildren Anthony and Emily West, Allison Donatucci, little Silvio Donatucci, great-granddaughter Stella Mar West, numerous nieces and nephews, and his beloved dog Miles.
Honoring Sil's request, there will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you raise your next glass for him. This one is for you, Sil.
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020