Smokey Barber
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Smokey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Smokey Barber

Please Join us for a celebration of life for street preacher Smokey Barber at City Church 10011 US-1 Port. ST. Lucie FL 34952 This Sunday July 5th 2020 between 2 and 4pm. All are Welcomed. Phone number of church 772-337-9766.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved