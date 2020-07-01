Or Copy this URL to Share

Smokey Barber



Please Join us for a celebration of life for street preacher Smokey Barber at City Church 10011 US-1 Port. ST. Lucie FL 34952 This Sunday July 5th 2020 between 2 and 4pm. All are Welcomed. Phone number of church 772-337-9766.









