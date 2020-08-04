Sofia Blanchard

Sofia BlanchardVero Beach - Sofia Salonikiotou Nason Blanchard of Vero Beach, FL passed away on July 14, 2020. She was just shy of her 91st birthday, and her end was the natural and peaceful result of a long life well-lived. She was born in Athens, Greece, and was the daughter of Georgios Salonikiotis and Kalomira Thireos Salonikiotou Hazikosta. She is survived by her sister Despina Salonikiotou Ball of CA as well as (in her own words) her biggest contribution to the world, her three great children: Alexander Nason of CT, Katharine (Mima) Tipper of VT (and her husband Charles Tipper), and Lucille Burke of FL (and her husband Vincent Burke); and her seven wonderful, beautiful grandchildren: Alexandra and Stephen Nason, Jack, Willy and Marley Tipper, and Valerie and Michael Burke. Sofia always did everything on her own terms, right up until the end of her life and, paraphrasing words she wrote, said: "I came to America in 1958, and enjoyed a great, happy productive life and the company of a lot of good friends. I always considered myself a good American, but I kept my country's traditions and good cooking." Did she ever keep those Greek cooking traditions! She was well-known especially for her Spanakopita and her Baklava, sharing generously with family, friends, and many of the organizations she supported, like: The Ladies Philoptochos at the Greek Orthodox Church of The Archangels in Stamford, CT where she served as president for many years, and Vero Beach's Treasure Coast Opera Society and Riverside Theater. Though charitable work kept her busy, including serving on the Board of The Alex G. Nason Foundation for over a decade, her greatest pleasures centered around being her family's Number One Yaya: visiting and going on dozens of trips with the CT Nasons; spending summers with the VT Tippers at Villa Kalomira on Sunset Beach in South Hero, VT; and attending countless sports, school and family events with the FL Burkes who, to the entire family's eternal gratitude, were always her closest companions and champions, especially during her final months. Sofia was a treasure of a lady, and we will forever picture her in her cozy Vero home: waking with a song on her lips, and spreading birdseed by her pool for her beloved birds; listening to classical music while she crocheted baby blankets and caps for infants born at a local hospital; sipping a glass of wine with her bffs known as "The Figs"; and laughing while watching Disney films with the grandchildren. She will be lovingly remembered by all who knew her, and deeply, deeply missed. Sadly, there are no memorial services planned at this time due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be directed to: Scholarship Foundation of Indian River County, P. O. Box 1820, Vero Beach, FL 32961 with a note on the donation "in memory of Sofia Blanchard".