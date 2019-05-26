|
|
Sonia Koller
Stuart, FL
Sonia Nassif Koller, 92, passed away on May 22 at Treasure Coast Hospice. Born and raised in Cairo, Egypt, Sonia was a flight attendant for TWA where she met her late husband Fred Koller, a pilot for TWA. They began their lives together in NJ and moved to Stuart in 1973 residing at the Yacht and Country Club. They later moved to Lost Lake and Sonia spent her last years at Montego Cove. Sonia's greatest passion in life was bridge.
Sonia is survived by her daughter, Diane Koller Gray (David) of Carbondale CO. She was preceded in death by her husband Fred and son, Ron Segebarth.
At her request, no service will be held.
Published in the TC Palm on May 26, 2019