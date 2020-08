Sonja K. Eskildsen



Sebastian, FL - Sonja K Eskildsen passed away on July 31, 2020 after a brief illness of cancer. She was born January 27, 1968 in Neptune, New Jersey. She loved animals and riding a Harley. In fact her last wish was to die surrounded by her "fur babies" and to have her ashes transported to the cemetery on a Harley.



Sonja is survived by two daughters, three grandchildren, her brother, her sister, mother and father.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store