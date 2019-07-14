|
|
Stacey (Kennison) Munger
Gulfport, MS - Stacey Danielle Munger, age 48, of Gulfport, MS, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 21, 2019 in Wiggins, MS. Stacey was born on November 21, 1970 to Bruce and Valerie (Stowe) Kennison in Vero Beach, FL. Stacey attended Clemens Elementary (now Dodgertown Elementary), Sebastian River Middle School where she was a cheerleader and graduated Class of 1988 from Vero Beach High School. Stacey loved her family and friends and was always happy to help others. Her interests were country music, line dancing and attending concerts when able. She also loved horses, enjoyed owning them, training them, riding them in local competitions and giving riding lessons to children and young adults. Stacey was unselfish even in death by being an organ and tissue donor. Stacey is survived by her husband that she loved enough to marry twice, Monte Munger; children, Teresa (Ben) Schultz, Cory Childers; bonus sons, Damien (Jenny), Andrew (Brittany) and Michael Munger; grandchildren, Kayleigh, Alyssa, Drew, Keeton and Kaleb; parents, Bruce and Valerie (Stowe) Kennison, brothers, Michael (Rhonda), Craig (Kara) and Mark Kennison. Donations in Stacey's memory may be made to The or the Mississippi Organ Recovery Association. An Open House for friends and family will be held at the home of her parents, 4451 60th Avenue, Vero Beach, Sunday, July 28th, 1-5 PM.
Published in the TC Palm on July 14, 2019