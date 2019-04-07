Resources
SMOYER, STANLEY E., of Port St. Lucie, age 90, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019 surrounded by the family he so loved and who deeply loved him. Born in Wyalusing, Wisconsin he enjoyed telling stories of growing up there. We will never forget those stories and his humor will live on in us always. Predeceased by his eldest daughter, Lynn, he is survived by his wife of 69 years, Patricia, daughters Susan and Tina (Jerome), son Glen, grandson James Richie (Kristy) and two great-grandchildren. A private celebration of life was held by the family. Guestbook can be found at Aycock Funeral Home website.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 7, 2019
