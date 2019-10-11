|
Dr. Stanley P. Filewicz, M.D.
Jensen Beach - Dr. Stanley P. Filewicz, 1933-2019. Stanley, a resident of Hutchinson Island, Florida died on October 4th after a long illness. He leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Charlyn Kelly Filewicz, 3 children, Keith S. Filewicz of Omaha, NE, Heather Filewicz McMillan of Charlotte, NC, and C. Kelly Filewicz of Marlborough, CT. He also leaves three Grandchildren, Arden McMillan, Greyson Filewicz, and Fox Filewicz. Services to be held in Connecticut November 2nd. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to , Memphis, TN.
Published in the TC Palm from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019