Stephen Douglas Laster
Port St. Lucie - Stephen Douglas Laster passed away on September 27, 2019. He was the son of Floyd Franklin Laster (1922-2004) and Pauline Fern Talley Laster (1923-1980).
Born in Washington, DC, he spent his early childhood in Southwest, Virginia before relocating to Melbourne, FL. He made a permanent move to Port St. Lucie, FL in 1982.
He leaves behind his loving wife of many, many years, Diane Lynn Graves Laster. He is survived by his daughters, Patricia Danielle Kight and Marjorie Jean Laster (Timothy Placko), grandchildren, Blaine, Evelyn and Katelyn and brothers, Barry and Greg.
Steve was a Banker, Builder, Mortgage Solicitor, Real Estate Salesman and Musician. Buffalo enjoyed the Florida Gators, Sebring Races, retirement, family and genealogy. He was a Democrat and a proud member of the Sons of the American Revolution.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to .
Arrangements have been entrusted to Haisley Funeral Tribute Center, 2041 SW Bayshore Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL. 34984.
Published in the TC Palm on Oct. 1, 2019