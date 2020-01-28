|
Stephen Rhodewalt
Fort Pierce - Rhodewalt, Stephen H. - 72, of Ft. Pierce (born in West Chester, PA) passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family and friends on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Steve graduated from Oxford High School (Oxford, PA), in 1965 and served in the US Navy from 1967 - 1972. He worked in the HVAC field for more than 40 years.
Steve was an Eagle Scout and a gifted athlete who played basketball and baseball in high school. He later coached little league baseball while living with his family in Dover, PA. He enjoyed canoeing the rivers of Pennsylvania and surrounding states with his buddies.
As a 30 year resident of the Treasure Coast, Steve loved the beach and appreciated the natural beauty of the area. He had a love of travel and adventure and particularly enjoyed visiting national parks with his wife. An avid reader, he loved a good thriller. Most of all, Steve loved his family and cherished his three granddaughters.
Steve is dearly missed and forever loved by his family which includes his wife Lynne, daughter Kym (and Craig) Wigglesworth, son Todd (and Aida) Rhodewalt, Granddaughters Maddy, Skyler and Summer; siblings Cathy (and Doug) Strubel and Scott (and Susan) Rhodewalt; brother-in-law Rick Rosenberger; nieces; nephews; close friends and his four-legged pals, Gus, Riley and Smudge.
A time of sharing thoughts, memories and love by family and friends to celebrate Steve's life will be announced soon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to: Treasure Coast Hospice https://treasurehealth.org/.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach.
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020