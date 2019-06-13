|
Steve Louis Nagy
Fort Pierce - Steve Louis Nagy passed away June 7, 2019 in Fort Pierce, Florida.
He was born in Conneaut, Ohio and was a resident of Orlando, FL since 1979. He was a ticket agent for Eastern Airlines then worked in the Orange County School system for 20 years, loved to travel, was a devout Christian, had a tight bond with his sister Ethel and loved his family.
Steve is survived by his sister, Ethel Rowe, niece, Debra Rowe Nelson, nephew, David Rowe and great-nieces Krystina Bowman (Donald) and Kimberly Rowe all of Fort Pierce, FL. He is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Lina Nagy.
Services will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Haisley Funeral Home Chapel, Fort Pierce. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on June 13, 2019