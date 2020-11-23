1/
Judge Stewart R. Hershey
Judge Stewart R. Hershey

Palm City - Judge Stewart R. Hershey, 72, of Stuart, Florida, passed away on 11/21/2020 in Stuart.

Born in Miami Beach, he had been a resident of Stuart for 46 years, coming from Orlando, Florida.

Prior to retiring, he was the Martin County Judge from 1986-2012.

Survivors include his wife Susie, children Elisabeth and husband Kenneth Felten, Michael and wife Shannon and Donald and wife Melissa. Brothers Mark and wife Janet, Mitchell and wife Michelle and 9 grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions may be made to Helping People Succeed, 1601 NE Braille Place, Jensen Beach, Fl., 34957.

There is an online registry at:www.treasurecoastseawinds.com.




Published in TC Palm from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
