Judge Stewart R. Hershey
Palm City - Judge Stewart R. Hershey, 72, of Stuart, Florida, passed away on 11/21/2020 in Stuart.
Born in Miami Beach, he had been a resident of Stuart for 46 years, coming from Orlando, Florida.
Prior to retiring, he was the Martin County Judge from 1986-2012.
Survivors include his wife Susie, children Elisabeth and husband Kenneth Felten, Michael and wife Shannon and Donald and wife Melissa. Brothers Mark and wife Janet, Mitchell and wife Michelle and 9 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions may be made to Helping People Succeed, 1601 NE Braille Place, Jensen Beach, Fl., 34957.
There is an online registry at:www.treasurecoastseawinds.com.
Published in TC Palm from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.