Judge Stewart R. Hershey



Palm City - Judge Stewart R. Hershey, 72, of Stuart, Florida, passed away on 11/21/2020 in Stuart.



Born in Miami Beach, he had been a resident of Stuart for 46 years, coming from Orlando, Florida.



Prior to retiring, he was the Martin County Judge from 1986-2012.



Survivors include his wife Susie, children Elisabeth and husband Kenneth Felten, Michael and wife Shannon and Donald and wife Melissa. Brothers Mark and wife Janet, Mitchell and wife Michelle and 9 grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions may be made to Helping People Succeed, 1601 NE Braille Place, Jensen Beach, Fl., 34957.



There is an online registry at:www.treasurecoastseawinds.com.









