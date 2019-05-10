Stuart Andrew Monaghan



Vero Beach, FL



Stuart Andrew Monaghan, age 52, passed away February 26, 2019, at VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach, FL.



He was born in Niagra Falls, NY, and moved to Winter Park Florida at the age of 3. A proud Florida Gator, he attended the University of Florida, where he served as the President for Sigma Chi Fraternity during his senior year. He graduated in 1988.



Stu was a much-beloved member of the produce industry. He began his career in the early 90s, working for almost two decades at DNE selling Florida and Australian Citrus. For the last 3 years he has served as a Division Manager for the Los Angeles-based Giumarra Companies.



Survivors include Kristina Lorusso (partner), Caitlyn, Carly, and Ava Monaghan (daughters), Jonah Nagy (step-son), Mona (Relf) Crissey (mother and stepfather), Dick Monaghan (father), Alan (Kathy) Monaghan (brother and sister-in-law), and other nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.



He is predeceased by his sister Mindy Monaghan.



Services to be held at Trinity Episcopal Church at 2 pm on Saturday, May 18, 2019 with a memorial gathering to follow at the church.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please direct memorial contributions to VNA Hospice House. Published in the TC Palm on May 10, 2019