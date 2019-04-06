|
Sue Ann Crooks Strom
Port St. Lucie, FL
Sue Ann Crooks Strom passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on April 2, 2019.
She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on November 16, 1958 to parents Joseph and Margaret Crooks. After the death of her father, she, her mother and sister moved to Ft Pierce, Florida in 1969.
She graduated from Ft. Pierce Central High School in 1977 and enjoyed working for the Automotive Industry for 42 years. Due to her health, she retired from her family at Wallace Automotive Group earlier this year.
She is survived by her loving husband, Gary Strom of Port St. Lucie, Florida, her mother, Margaret Crooks of Ft. Pierce, Florida and sister Julie (Rick) Welker of Jensen Beach, Florida.
She was proceeded in death by her father, Joseph Crooks and her beloved dog Maggie.
Services will be held at Haisley Funeral home in Port St. Lucie, Florida on Tuesday, April 9th, 2019. Family and Friends will gather for visitation from 6 to 7pm and a celebration of life will begin at 7pm.
Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Services in Port St. Lucie, Florida. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfunerahome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Sue's honor to Treasure Coast Hospice.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019