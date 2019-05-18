|
|
Sue Carol Kneller
Stuart, FL
On Tuesday, April 9, 2019, Sue Carol Kneller passed away in Palm Harbor, Florida, at the age of 85. Sue was born on May 29, 1933 in Glendale, California, and grew up in Lancaster, Ohio, where she was a majorette for the Lancaster High School Band. Sue received her Graduate Dental Hygiene Certification from The Ohio State University where she was a member of Gamma Phi Beta sorority. Sue lived in Stuart, Florida, for 59 years, until she moved to Trinity, Florida, in 2016.
Sue served as a Girl Scout leader for many years, and volunteered at Mary's Soup Kitchen at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Stuart. Sue had a passion for photography and art. Her watercolor paintings of various birds, flowers, landscapes and portraits were much admired by family and friends, as well as all who were fortunate enough to view them. For many years, Sue organized the well-known artist workshop held at High Hampton Inn in Cashiers, North Carolina. She also was an antique glass collector and historian, tracing her family heritage back to royalty in the 1600s. Sue was a member of the P.E.O (Philanthropic Educational Organization) Sisterhood and The Order of the Daughters of the King.
Sue was known for her graciousness, her engaging smile and her kind and caring nature. Sue was preceded in death by her mother, Eva Roxena Kneller, and her father, Melvin "Glenn" Camp. She is survived by her daughters, Cathleen Smith (Dennis) of Atlanta, Georgia, and Christine Robson of Clearwater, Florida, her six grandchildren, Tanner, Carson, Hunter, Spencer, Parker and Sophia, and her two cats, Katie and Annie. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 623 SE Ocean Blvd., Stuart, Florida, at 11:30 am. Donations may be made to Mary's Soup Kitchen at St. Mary's Episcopal Church.
Published in the TC Palm on May 18, 2019