Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Yates Funeral Home
526 SW Port St Lucie Blvd
Port St. Lucie, FL
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Yates Funeral Home
526 SW Port St Lucie Blvd
Port St. Lucie, FL
Sue D. Bianco, age 68, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, passed away May 29, 2019 surrounded by family. Born on November 30, 1950, Sue came to St. Lucie County in 1989 from Sandwich, Massachusetts. She could often be found enjoying her family, crafting, working on puzzles and planning the holidays with her family.

Susan leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 45 years Lou Bianco; children, Louie Bianco (Marcella), Eddie Bianco (Charlotte), and Carrie Iwanko (Ron); 5 grandchildren, Carson, Ronnie, Ella, Jonathan and Karlyee; brother, Jeff Bevilacqua; sisters, Linda and Jan Eckert.

A visitation will be held Monday, June 3, 2019 at Yates Funeral Home, 526 SW Port St Lucie Blvd, Port St. Lucie from 11 AM to 1 PM. A funeral service will begin at 1 PM. Interment will immediately follow at Rolling Oaks Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Yates Funeral Home & Cremation Services. For those who wish, a guest book may be signed at www.yatesfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on May 31, 2019
