Vero Beach - Sue R. Siket age 74, of Vero Beach, FL was called to eternal rest on July 17, 2020.



She was born on April 10,1946 in St. Albans, WV.



She was a graduate of Cocoa High School - Class of 1964.



She moved to Vero Beach in 1966 when she married her husband Frank J. Siket.



She retired from the City of Vero Beach after 42 years of dedicated service in the Water & Sewer Dept in the Admin Office.



She was a P. M. of Vero Chapter No. 135, Order of the Eastern Star, having served as W. M. 1981-1982 and 1991-1992. She also served the Grand Chapter of FL over the years serving on Main Committees, District Appointments, and was Grand Representative of WI in FL 1995-1997, also a member of Grand Representative Assoc. of FL, and International Grand Representatives Association of General Grand Chapter Order of Eastern Star. Member of Aquarius Temple No. 138 Daughters of the Nile, Jupiter, FL.



She was also a member of the Grand Cross of Color, International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, that she received while serving on Vero Beach Assembly No. 54 Rainbow Advisory Board for Distinguished Services.



She is survived by her husband of 54 years Frank J. Siket, her only child Paula Sue Sample.









