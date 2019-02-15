Susan Elaine Emdin



Susan Elaine Emdin (Sue) of Grand Rapids, Michigan passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 10, 2019 in Vero Beach, Florida.



Sue was born in Elkart, Inidana on July 27, 1943. She graduated from Rocky River High School in Ohio. She attended Michigan State University and graduated with a degree in Physical Education. At Michigan State University, she met her husband, Ben. They were married on graduation day and were together for 53 years.



She taught high school physical education at Northview and Forest Hills and spent many years as a buyer at Emdin's Childrens Department Store and East Hills Athletic Club. She was an avid tennis player, gardener, reader and, loved a good movie. Her love for pets was shown by her ongoing commitment to the Kent County and Indian River Humane Societies as well as the H.A.L.O. No-Kill Rescue.



Preceded in death by her father Herbert Cramer, her mother MaryJoanne Ware and, her stepfather James Ware. Survived by her husband Ben, her children David, Sarah (Tom), James and, Jae, her four grandchildren Ben, Peter, Will and, Elaine. In addition, she is survived by her brothers and sister (Mike Cramer (Sally), Mary Davis, Phillip Cramer (Cheryl)); and, loyal companions Cinder and Raindrop.



A Celebration of Life will be schedule at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to H.A.L.O. No-Kill Rescue in Vero Beach, Florida (www.halorescuefl.org).



Sue was happiest reading a good book (3-5 per week), playing tennis, sharing meals with friends and family, working in the garden and, spending time with her kids and grandkids. She had boundless energy and an infectious laugh. Our wife, mom, grandma and, friend Will Be Forever Missed!