Susan Hull Obituary
Susan Hull

Indian River Shores - Susan Hull, age 78, passed away December 27, 2019 at her home, in Indian River Shores.

She was born May 15, 1941 in New Brunswick, NJ to the late Irving and Mary VanCleef. She moved to Vero Beach in 2002.

Susan was a member of the Dutch Reform Church.

She is survived by her Beloved husband, Gerald W. Hull, Jr.; children and grandchildren, Gerald W. Hull, III, Gabriella Pinn, Madeline Pinn, Aidan Pinn, Gerald W. Hull, IV, Emma Hull, Elizabeth Hull, Nancy Dowches, and Neil VanCleef.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Multiple System Atrophy Coalition, 9935- D Rea Rd #212, Charlotte, NC 28277.

An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
