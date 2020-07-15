Susan Ruth Sheren
Sebastian - Susan R. Sheren, 79, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020, with her son and daughter by her side, in Sebastian, FL. She was born February 26, 1941, in Rockford, IL. In 1942, her family moved to Detroit, MI; in 1950, they moved to Maywood Park, OR; and in 1955, they moved to Birmingham, MI. She graduated from Birmingham High School.
Susan R.Hulbert married Harvey D. Sheren of Lansing, MI, November 18, 1965, in Chicago, IL.
After high school, Susan attended Ferris Institute (Ferris State University) in Big Rapids, MI. In 1960, she began working as a Credit Associate for Jacobson's Department Stores in Birmingham, MI. In February 1963, Susan was hired as a Stewardess for United Airlines, based in Chicago, IL; and in 1967, Susan began her career as a Homemaker, selflessly caring for her family.
Susan and her family resided in West Dundee, IL; and she spent most of her retirement years in Bonita Springs, FL and Vero Beach, FL.
Throughout her life, Susan enjoyed staying active doing many things including gardening, bird watching, collecting antiques, golfing, playing tennis, water skiing, reading, and spending time with family and friends. Susan was a member of the National Audubon Society, and made donations to charities near and dear to her heart.
Susan was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Harvey D. Sheren, her mother Florence M. Hulbert, her father Ashton H. Hulbert, her sister Lynne K. Kaberna, her sister Sharon G. L'Heureux, and her brother Craig A. Hulbert.
Susan is survived by her son Michael (Julie) Sheren and grandchildren Nicholas Sheren and Kelsi Sheren, Antioch, IL; her daughter Courtney (Brian) Bowers and grandchildren Alexander Bowers and Cassidy Bowers, Vero Beach, FL; her brother-in-law Lynn (Sandra) Sheren, Jenison, MI; and beloved nieces and nephews.
In memory of Susan R. Sheren, please make a donation to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, https://www.nami.org/home
, and/or the V Foundation, https://www.v.org/
.