Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2325
Susan Balsiger
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Family Life Center at First Baptist Church
2206 16th Avenue
Vero Beach, FL
Susan Sherry Balsiger


1940 - 2019
Susan Sherry Balsiger Obituary
Susan Sherry Balsiger

Vero Beach - Susan Sherry Balsiger of Vero Beach, Florida, passed away on August 11 at the age of 79. She is survived by her daughters Wendy (and Michael) Rhodes and Amy (and Mike) Milchin, her grandchildren Garrett, Colby, and Hutton Milchin, and her sister Debi (and Kevin) Gagnon. She spent the last 25 years of her life teaching the Puppy class at First Baptist Church Preschool, where she was known as Mrs. B-or just "B". She leaves behind a wonderful legacy of children and families who began their educational careers with her. Consequently, the FBC Preschool is dedicating their garden to her memory, where she will live on forever in our hearts. A celebration of life will be held in the Family Life Center at First Baptist Church, 2206 16th Avenue, Vero Beach, on Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the National Wildlife Federation at 11100 Wildlife Center Dr., Reston, VA 20190, or at www.NWF.org under Donate>Memorial Gifts. Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach. An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 16, 2019
