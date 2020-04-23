Services
Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home
1655 27th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 778-3233
Suzanne (Schneiders) Burroughs

Suzanne (Schneiders) Burroughs Obituary
Suzanne Schneiders Burroughs

Vero Beach - Suzanne Schneiders Burroughs, age 93, passed away April 18, 2020 in Vero Beach, Florida where she has resided, since moving from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Suzanne was born April 16, 1927 in Madison, Wisconsin and attended The University of Wisconsin in Madison.

She served as a board member of Milwaukee-Downer Seminary, Layton School of Art, and Penfield Children's Center. She was a member of Junior League of Milwaukee, Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority, Kettle Moraine Garden Club, and Green Tree Garden Club.

Survivors include her children, Walter Harnischfeger, Susan Walter, Henry Harnischfeger, and Holly Harnischfeger-Segel, from her marriage to Henry Harnischfeger; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.

She was predeceased by her daughters, Heidi and Heather Harnischfeger, and her husband S. Roy Burrroughs.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Penfield Children's Center, 833 N 26th St, Milwaukee, WI 53233 or by visiting www.penfieldchildren.org

Arrangements are by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, Vero Beach. An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfamily.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
