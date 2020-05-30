Suzanne D. Lenker



Ridgefield - Suzanne D. Lenker, 83, of Ridgefield, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Ms. Lenker was born in Trenton, NJ on December 30, 1936; the daughter of the late Dorothy E. (Scott) and Daniel Musser Lenker.



A retired Guidance Counselor from the Ridgefield Public School system, Ms. Lenker was a longtime resident of Ridgefield, who later on wintered in Stuart, FL, where she enjoyed the beach and the ocean. In her younger years, Ms. Lenker loved to fish, sail and play tennis.



Ms. Lenker graduated from Penn State University with a Bachelors's in Education and went on to receive her Master's Degree from the University of Miami. Ms. Lenker had a distinguished 27-year career as a Guidance Counselor at Farmingville Elementary School in Ridgefield. She was an active member of Phi Delta Kappa, a professional organization for Educators as well as the Woman's Club of Stuart, FL.



She is survived by her brother, Earle Scott Lenker, a close friend, Mary Lou Chafee; as well as many other neighbors and colleagues. Interment services will be private.









