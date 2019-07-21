|
|
Suzanne W. Carpenter
Vero Beach -
Suzanne Wilder Carpenter, 83, of Vero Beach, died Saturday, July 13, 2019.
She was born on July 7, 1936, in Hartshorne, OK to Horace and Opal Wilder. She was raised by her Grandmother, Nora Hunter.
Suzanne married William David Carpenter in 1955. They lived in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland and then they enjoyed a long retirement in Vero Beach. Suzanne and David loved to travel to see other countries and the USA.
Suzanne was a talented artist. She painted a mural at Pelican Island Elementary School in Sebastian and a large Noah's Ark mural at Community Church. She volunteered by teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School at Community Church. Suzanne and David lived at Vista Royale and had many happy years with their friends and neighbors.
Suzanne is survived by her husband, William David Carpenter. Children: Linda (Robert) Sausser and George (Donna) Carpenter. Grandchildren: Jonathan (Kristin) Sausser, Joseph (Katelyn) Sausser, Jason (Lindsey) Sausser, Jacob Carpenter and Nicole Carpenter. Great-grandchildren: Caleb, Ava and Mya Sausser.
A private memorial service celebrating Suzanne's life has taken place. Anyone wishing to send the family a message or share a story is asked to visit Suzanne's memorial page at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the VNA Hospice House of Vero Beach. https://foundation.vnatc.com
Published in the TC Palm on July 21, 2019